Grainger’s (GRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Grainger alerts:

GRI stock opened at GBX 244.60 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.05 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 10.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other Grainger news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 118 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £298.54 ($390.10).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.