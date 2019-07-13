Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was up 129.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $2,143,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after buying an additional 3,373,876 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gray Television by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 493,675 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.