Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.79).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

