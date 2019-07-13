Head to Head Review: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) vs. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DSP Group and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ambarella 2 2 5 0 2.33

DSP Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Ambarella has a consensus price target of $45.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Ambarella.

Risk & Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -1.08% 4.48% 3.49% Ambarella -17.32% -10.24% -9.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $117.44 million 2.80 -$1.96 million $0.23 62.91 Ambarella $227.77 million 6.65 -$30.45 million ($1.11) -41.68

DSP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DSP Group beats Ambarella on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, Internet of Things and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company operates in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

