Head to Head Survey: PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) versus The Competition

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) is one of 179 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PermRock Royalty Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 45.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 PermRock Royalty Trust Competitors 2095 8452 12149 397 2.47

PermRock Royalty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 52.37%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million $15.59 million 6.27 PermRock Royalty Trust Competitors $11.06 billion $793.47 million 10.53

PermRock Royalty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 19.20% 18.96% PermRock Royalty Trust Competitors -7.54% 4.01% 6.85%

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust peers beat PermRock Royalty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

