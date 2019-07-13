Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.98 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $286,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $824,560. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 5,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

