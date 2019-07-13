Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

