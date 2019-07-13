IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IKNX opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 6.27. IKONICS has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.