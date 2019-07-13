Independent Research Reiterates “€7.25” Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.83 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.29 ($8.48).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €6.76 ($7.86) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.39.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.