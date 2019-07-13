Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £150.42 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.55).

CLI stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.69. The company has a market capitalization of $928.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) price objective (up from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

