Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Major Shareholder Sells 418,812 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 418,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $30,179,592.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $124,843,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 64,197 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,465 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 286,596 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

