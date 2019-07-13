Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $938,800.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $938,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $938,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.55. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

