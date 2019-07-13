Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $1,002,457.62 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Cesare Orlandi sold 35,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,002,457.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,116.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 59.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.