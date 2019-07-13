Insider Selling: Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN) Insider Sells £10,008 in Stock

Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN) insider Phillip Lee sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £10,008 ($13,077.22).

Shares of TCN stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.10. Tricorn Group plc has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 37.70 ($0.49).

Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.02 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 0.02 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricorn Group plc will post 419.9999528 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Tricorn Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Tricorn Group Company Profile

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

