Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) VP Sells $1,577,100.20 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 27,404 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IBP opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $342.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,978,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 110,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,677 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Acquity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.