Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Gain Capital Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:GCAP)

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gain Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gain Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of GCAP opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.26 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 153.5% in the second quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP now owns 186,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 112,901 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,206,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 427,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 20.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

