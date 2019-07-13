Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Target Price to C$2.00

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

SMT opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.61 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

