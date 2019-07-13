JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €128.45 ($149.36).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €127.00 ($147.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is €126.12. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 52 week high of €130.70 ($151.98).

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.