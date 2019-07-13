JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.88 ($68.46).

Shares of STM stock opened at €37.34 ($43.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $922.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 12 month high of €77.85 ($90.52).

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

