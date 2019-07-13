JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $88.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $87.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.68.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $79,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,188,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,599 shares of company stock worth $2,589,539. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,611,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

