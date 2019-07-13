JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JSTTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:JSTTY opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

