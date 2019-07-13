Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.85 ($71.92).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €54.28 ($63.12) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €48.71. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 1 year high of €72.42 ($84.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

