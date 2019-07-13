Macquarie Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €20.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.14 ($33.88).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

