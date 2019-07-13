Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.78. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $760.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $199.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,242,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 192,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

