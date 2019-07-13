Michael C. Colby Sells 4,800 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Michael C. Colby sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $226,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GSHD opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.07 million, a PE ratio of 136.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 487.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

