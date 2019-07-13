Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,887 ($24.66).

MCRO stock opened at GBX 1,763.80 ($23.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,131.50 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.41). The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,988.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.66 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

