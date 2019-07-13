Moin (MOIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,138.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Moin has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a market cap of $374,624.00 and $1,138.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,471,825 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

