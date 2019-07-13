Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & Apollo Global Management (NASDAQ:APO) Critical Comparison

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Morningstar alerts:

This table compares Morningstar and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 16.84% 17.95% 11.32% Apollo Global Management N/A 30.53% 9.85%

Volatility & Risk

Morningstar has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Apollo Global Management pays out -876.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Morningstar and Apollo Global Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Global Management 0 1 6 1 3.00

Apollo Global Management has a consensus price target of $39.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Morningstar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and Apollo Global Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.02 billion 6.37 $183.00 million N/A N/A Apollo Global Management $1.09 billion 6.57 -$10.38 million ($0.21) -170.52

Morningstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Global Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Morningstar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Morningstar on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, and real-time pricing and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for institutional asset management, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Research, which includes equity research and manager research; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings for structured finance securities, as well as corporate issuers and financial institutions, individual debt issuances, and operational risk assessment services; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; and Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, and custom models. In addition, the company's PitchBook offers a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. Morningstar, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its alternative investments include investment in private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $200 million to $2.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, LLC was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in New York City; Bethesda, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Purchase, New York; Houston, Texas; London, United Kingdom; Frankfurt, Germany; Central, Hong Kong; Singapore; and Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.