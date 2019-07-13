MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Cut to $80.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research set a $77.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $177,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $443,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.