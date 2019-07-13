MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Set at $70.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) received a $70.00 price objective from investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $443,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $177,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

