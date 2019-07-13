Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $346,300.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $346,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NKTR opened at $33.72 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,961,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,355,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,634,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,125,000 after buying an additional 538,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 828,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after buying an additional 32,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Synthorx in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

