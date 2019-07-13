Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.18, approximately 309,450 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 256,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onespan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Onespan had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Clements bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 34,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $487,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

