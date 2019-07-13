Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com, Inc. is an online closeout retailer offering discount, brand-name merchandise for sale over the Internet. Their merchandise offerings include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, watches, jewelry, electronics, sporting goods and designer accessories. “

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pareteum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $648.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.34. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $367.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.91 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 407,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,188,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,044.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 128,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

