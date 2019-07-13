Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO Sells $562,371.20 in Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $562,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, David M. Stack sold 12,385 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $531,440.35.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 142.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

