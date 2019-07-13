Pagegroup’s (PAGE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Wednesday. Pagegroup has a 12 month low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 510.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

