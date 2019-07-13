Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PKIUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Parkland Fuel in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of PKIUF stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36. Parkland Fuel has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

