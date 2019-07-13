Peabody Energy Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The coal producer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTU. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IPL Plastics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46.

In other news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $847,246.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $272,000.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

