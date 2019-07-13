Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

THS opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.94 ($1.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $292.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.