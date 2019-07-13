Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on SEA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Arista Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 757 ($9.89).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 750.20 ($9.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 724.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16.

In related news, insider Liz Reilly sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.96), for a total transaction of £34,265.70 ($44,774.21). Also, insider Andy Gulliford sold 97,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total value of £698,671.44 ($912,937.99). Insiders sold 212,303 shares of company stock worth $153,263,714 over the last 90 days.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

