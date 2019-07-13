Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,409.50 ($18.42).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,261 ($16.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,283.94.

In related news, insider Coline McConville purchased 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, for a total transaction of £894.98 ($1,169.45).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.