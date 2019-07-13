Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) vs. Lithium Americas (OTCMKTS:LAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pelangio Exploration and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 72.42 -$28.27 million ($0.26) -15.15

Pelangio Exploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lithium Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -537.60% -143.58% Lithium Americas -560.33% -26.10% -20.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Pelangio Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

