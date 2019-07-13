Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEY. TD Securities cut Tricon Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$6.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.20.

TSE PEY opened at C$4.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.24. The company has a market cap of $643.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$3.71 and a 1-year high of C$12.44.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$151.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Michael Macbean sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$66,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,790.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

