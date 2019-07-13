Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Cut by B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

BHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $307.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.49). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 100,968 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 259,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.29%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

