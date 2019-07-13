Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group PLC Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

NYSE JHG opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

