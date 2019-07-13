Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for People’s United Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. FIG Partners lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after buying an additional 1,470,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,571,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,242,000 after buying an additional 1,159,031 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,739,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after buying an additional 974,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

