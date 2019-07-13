Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher Sells 1,500 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,999,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,659,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after buying an additional 102,395 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 916,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,867,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $59,574,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Qualys by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

