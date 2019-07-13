Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) received a $100.00 target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Shares of RS opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,038,329.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,772.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $2,295,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,008 shares of company stock worth $3,580,455 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.9% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

