Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 3,490 ($45.60) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,423 ($44.73).

RSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Investec downgraded shares of Renishaw to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Encana to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 3,693.57 ($48.26).

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,822 ($49.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,977.20. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,700 ($74.48).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

