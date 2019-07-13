Research Analysts Set Expectations for SilverBow Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report released on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $4.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.38. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 33.18%.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

