Reviewing Fortis (NYSE:FTS) & Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fortis alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fortis and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 4 3 0 2.25 Portland General Electric 1 4 0 0 1.80

Fortis currently has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.96%. Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $45.80, suggesting a potential downside of 15.99%. Given Fortis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortis and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.44 billion 2.71 $899.56 million $1.91 20.92 Portland General Electric $1.99 billion 2.45 $212.00 million $2.37 23.00

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Fortis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fortis pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fortis has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Fortis has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 12.61% 6.44% 2.06% Portland General Electric 10.67% 8.84% 2.77%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Fortis on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 564,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 268,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 81,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 176,000 customers in British Columbia; approximately 268,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 30,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.